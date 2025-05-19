Trump tariffs promise a horror show for Indian movies, streaming in US
SummaryPlatforms that have invested heavily in Indian originals with cross-border appeal may face cost escalation unless they can restructure their productions with a US co-production or find other workarounds. This may force a re-evaluation of greenlighting certain projects, especially mid-budget titles.
US President Donald Trump's punitive tariff proposal to force American movie industry to make films locally could leave the global media and entertainment giants operating in India in a big quandary, analysts said.
