Indian films find favour among overseas OTT audience

“With lockdowns in place across countries during the pandemic, audiences turned to OTT platforms to meet their entertainment needs. For much of the Indian and South Asian diaspora, the inability to travel home during the period also saw them turning to OTT platforms as they felt an increased need to stay connected to their roots and language," said Anand adding that the service saw a 60% uptick in new subscriptions over the pandemic thanks to new and old movie hits.

