India loves Hollywood remakes— but not vice versa

Lata Jha
4 min read16 Nov 2026, 11:55 AM IST
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Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil thriller Maharaja is headed for a Hollywood remake.
Summary
Hollywood remakes of Indian films remain rare despite growing global visibility. Experts cite cultural differences, unclear rights and weak international marketing, urging producers to secure and document adaptation rights from the outset.

As Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil thriller Maharaja heads for a Hollywood remake, it highlights how rarely American studios turn to Indian films for stories to adapt. Apart from projects such as Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam, which has also announced a remake, and A Common Man, based on the Hindi film A Wednesday!, the flow of adaptations has largely been one-way.

Indian cinema has adapted a wide range of Hollywood, Korean and European films, both officially and otherwise. Yet very few Indian films have travelled in the opposite direction. The reasons range from cultural specificity to the absence of a systematic business for selling remake rights internationally.

Many Indian films are built around family structures, social hierarchies and musical storytelling that can be difficult to transplant into a foreign setting. But industry experts say another constraint is the lack of a structured market for Indian film intellectual property (IP). The Korean industry actively packages and sells formats and remake rights at international markets, supported by dedicated sales teams. Indian producers, by contrast, have largely treated remake rights as an afterthought, selling them mainly to other language industries within India rather than marketing them globally.

Rights and ownership

A foreign studio will invest in a remake only after establishing that the seller holds clear rights to the material, a standard requirement in any international deal. In the past, questions sometimes arose over who owned the underlying story, screenplay or dialogue, as contracts were often drafted with the domestic market in mind.

“The Indian industry has historically lacked a sufficiently structured channel for identifying, packaging and pitching remake rights to Western studios and producers. That is beginning to change as Indian films acquire much greater international visibility through theatrical distribution and streaming,” said Himanshu Bagai, partner, Saikrishna & Associates.

There is also a rights issue which should not be underestimated, Bagai added. A Hollywood studio or producer looking at an Indian film will want a clean and demonstrable chain of title. Legacy agreements, fragmented rights across languages and territories, or uncertainty around the underlying story, screenplay or other contributions can make an otherwise attractive property considerably more difficult to transact.

“For that opportunity to scale, however, Indian producers will have to become more deliberate about rights management. International remake and adaptation rights should ideally be contemplated when the original production agreements are negotiated—not discovered several years later when an overseas buyer asks whether those rights are available,” he said.

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Historically, Indian producers have thought primarily about selling a finished film internationally, not selling the underlying format or remake rights as global IP, agreed Rohit Dalmia, chairman and managing director, CineNow, an entertainment financing platform. Rights have also frequently been fragmented across producers, writers, distributors and territories, making the international chain of title more complicated.

Streaming has added an interesting paradox. Netflix and other global platforms have made it dramatically easier for American viewers to watch the original Indian film, reducing some of the historical need for an English-language remake, Dalmia added.

“A remake creates a new revenue stream for a film that has already completed its run. Producers earn from the rights sale, and often a producer credit or backend share. It also lifts the value of the original, as global audiences seek it out on streaming. The process is becoming more structured. Films now travel through festivals, film markets, international sales agents and Hollywood talent agencies. Some Indian studios are also acquiring global remake rights and actively pitching them abroad, as seen with Drishyam,” said Sameer Munshi, chief operating officer of Miraj Entertainment Ltd.

Getting the paperwork right

Pointing to legal and logistical complications, Madhu Gadodia, deputy managing partner, Naik Naik & Co., said it is essential that the Indian producer has validly acquired the remake rights in the underlying work, including the story, screenplay and dialogue, from the writers and other contributors who created them.

This is the stage at which the producer must show valid documentation establishing its ownership. Only once the foreign buyer is satisfied with that documentation will it enter into an agreement with the Indian producer.

Indian copyright law provides a clear framework for this. Section 19 of the Copyright Act, 1957, requires an assignment to specify the rights assigned, their duration and their territorial extent. “Where these are not specified, the assignment is presumed to last five years and to extend only to India, and it may lapse if the rights are not exercised within one year, unless the agreement provides otherwise,” Gadodia explained.

Moreover, there is a risk of value leakage if rights are not properly structured at the original production stage. Producers need to think beyond theatrical and streaming rights and consider remake, sequel, prequel, spin-off, format, adaptation and other derivative rights when negotiating with writers and creative contributors, she added.

“Diligence is key as it helps appreciate the rights being taken, and fix the gaps, if any. Documenting remakes rights is important as well, as it sets out what is permitted, how, and to what extent. Aspects such as deviations from original story, credits, and payouts also get captured in the agreements, amongst other commercial and legal nuances,” said Aarushi Jain, partner (head-media, education and gaming), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

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About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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