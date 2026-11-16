India loves Hollywood remakes— but not vice versa

As Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil thriller Maharaja heads for a Hollywood remake, it highlights how rarely American studios turn to Indian films for stories to adapt. Apart from projects such as Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam, which has also announced a remake, and A Common Man, based on the Hindi film A Wednesday!, the flow of adaptations has largely been one-way.
Indian cinema has adapted a wide range of Hollywood, Korean and European films, both officially and otherwise. Yet very few Indian films have travelled in the opposite direction. The reasons range from cultural specificity to the absence of a systematic business for selling remake rights internationally.