Indian films may see staggered release once theatres re-open

"We would love to do a simultaneous release but have to adapt to the new reality and the truth is lockdowns in some cities which are red zones may continue longer than others and we will have to look at staggered film releases," Kamal Gianchandani, director at the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) said. "So if the government decides, for example, that cinemas in Tamil Nadu cannot reopen, a Tamil film will hold back but a Hindi film can release (in other markets)."