Indian M&E industry to hit $55-$70 bn by 2030 driven by digital segments

The SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) market is estimated to grow 51% to reach 90-100 million users by 2022, on the back of cheaper data plans and increasing Internet penetration, and touch $13 billion-15 billion by 2030. The report estimates that data consumption has risen by 40-50 times since 2014 and the share of digital in total video watch time has quadrupled, as has the number of OTT platforms in India. By 2030, SVoD will make up 55-60% of the total OTT revenue in India while AVoD will make up the remaining 40-45%. As of 2021, the total SVoD users in India are estimated at 70-80 million. Investments in original local content will be key in the coming years, the report said. There has been a 60-70% rise in local language original programming between 2018 and 2021, and a 30-40% rise in investments in the same, which now stands at $600-700 million.