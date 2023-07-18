Indian M&E industry to touch $73.6 billion by 2027: Report

Indian M&E industry to touch $73.6 billion by 2027: Report3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 01:26 PM IST
Increased mobile penetration and the use of digital technologies are poised to disrupt existing channels and create new possibilities in the years ahead for the sector
New Delhi: India’s media and entertainment industry is expected to touch $73.6 billion in size by 2027, growing at 9.48% CAGR, according to the Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023-2027, a report launched by multinational professional services network PwC (Pricewaterhouse Coopers International Ltd).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×