Indian M&E industry to touch $73.6 billion by 2027: Report

With new launches from international players and increasing options to pay less, OTT revenue has surged in recent years, expanding a further 25.1% in 2022 to reach $1.8 billion, over six times the revenue of 2018. The market will continue to grow at an impressive rate, increasing at a 14.3% CAGR to produce revenue of $3.5 billion in 2027, the report said. This will be driven by the SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) sector, which accounted for 78.1% of market revenue in 2022. Although subscription service revenue will expand at a 13.0% CAGR to reach $2.6 billion, advertising-supported services (AVoD) will grow at a higher rate, albeit from a lower base.