Govt extends Vikram Sahay’s tenure as joint secretary, broadcasting ministry1 min read 22 May 2023, 12:19 PM IST
Sahay will continue as joint secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting for a period of two years beyond 23 May until further orders, whichever is earlier
New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Vikram Sahay as joint secretary of the information and broadcasting ministry for a period of two years beyond 23 May until further orders, an official statement said.
