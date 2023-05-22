New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Vikram Sahay as joint secretary of the information and broadcasting ministry for a period of two years beyond 23 May until further orders, an official statement said.

The Indian media and entertainment industry will likely grow at 11.5% in 2023 to reach ₹2.34 trillion ($29.2 billion), and then clock a compounded annual growth rate of 10% to hit ₹2.83 trillion ($35.4 billion) by 2025, according to the annual media and entertainment (M&E) report by Ficci and consulting firm EY.

In 2022, the segment grew by ₹348 billion (19.9%) to reach ₹2.1 trillion ($26.2 billion), a 10% increase over pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

The report indicates that all M&E segments, except for TV subscriptions, experienced growth in 2022. Digital media led the pack with a growth of ₹132 billion, increasing its M&E sector contribution from 16% in 2019 to 27% in 2022. Including data charges related to digital consumption, digital media’s share of the M&E sector would rise to 50%.

Television broadcasters, film producers and government officials have long been of the opinion that the media and entertainment industry, that has served as a means of soft power for the country and faced immense disruption over the past year-and-a-half of the pandemic, should be regulated with a light-touch approach.

Another important ask from policymakers is for a single national policy for the media and entertainment sector which is coherent, captures the industry’s aspirations and brings in greater clarity for the industry and regulators, going forward.

At a recent event, Apurva Chandra, secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting, had agreed the government believed in light-touch regulation and acting as a facilitator. “Many believe the (M&E) sector is highly regulated but we have always been open,“ Chandra had said, referring to the strong growth of digital and OTT platforms, especially during the pandemic.

