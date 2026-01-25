Media firms look beyond the home screen, eye eyeballs offshore
Media and entertainment firms are forming global partnerships to tap into the lucrative diaspora market. Despite India's growing consumption, monetization remains challenging. Collaborations focus on producing diverse content for international audiences while navigating competition.
As revenue pressures mount at home, Indian media firms are finding their next growth opportunity abroad. Media and entertainment companies have been exploring global partnerships and strengthening their presence in several international markets over the past few months in a bid to gain from the higher paying propensity among diasporic Indians abroad.