Business News/ Industry / Media/  Bollywood's nostalgia play: Re-releases risk losing steam

Bollywood’s nostalgia play: Re-releases risk losing steam

Lata Jha

  Re-releases of old hits are drawing audiences back to theatres, but the strategy faces diminishing returns. Experts suggest a selective approach to ensure these films remain relevant to younger audiences amid a demand for new content.

Older hits such as Satya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai barely made waves when re-released recently. (Image: X)
Gift this article

NEW DELHI :Old is gold, they say—but maybe not always?

Old is gold, they say—but maybe not always?

For Indian cinema, tapping into nostalgia has become the latest gamble to lure audiences back to theatres. Re-releases of beloved hits like Rockstar, Tumbbad, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani have struck gold at the box office. But as the trend gains momentum, cracks are beginning to show. For every nostalgic success, there are misfires—Satya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, for instance, barely made a ripple in their recent re-runs. It raises the question: is this strategy a fleeting trend or a sustainable model?

For Indian cinema, tapping into nostalgia has become the latest gamble to lure audiences back to theatres. Re-releases of beloved hits like Rockstar, Tumbbad, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani have struck gold at the box office. But as the trend gains momentum, cracks are beginning to show. For every nostalgic success, there are misfires—Satya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, for instance, barely made a ripple in their recent re-runs. It raises the question: is this strategy a fleeting trend or a sustainable model?

Consider this: Rockstar earned 10 crore and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani raked in 15 crore during their re-releases. In stark contrast, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai struggled to cross 50 lakh in its first three days back on the big screen. Trade experts argue that the novelty of revisiting older films is wearing thin, especially among younger audiences with no emotional connection to these classics.

“Excessive reliance on re-releases could dilute their novelty and audience interest," says Devang Sampat, managing director of Cinepolis India. “For older films to resonate today, they must have an enduring fanbase, hold cultural or nostalgic value and fit current trends, for example, horror, thrillers, or feel-good romances."

Sampat adds that while re-releases can lift occupancies during lean periods, they require careful curation to remain relevant.

Data underscores the issue. Last year alone, Malayalam cinema saw 50 re-releases, with only one or two managing to make a mark, says independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai. Tamil and Hindi industries have faced similar challenges.

“There’s already an overkill," Pillai notes. “Multiplexes that earlier never ran old hits, have been allotting afternoon and evening shows at subsidised rates to these films. However, what is required at the moment is straight original Hindi language hits. All of these older movies are already available on YouTube for free."

The key to sustaining this strategy, experts argue, lies in timing, star power, and cultural relevance. For instance, films with iconic music or enduring fanbases can still create buzz.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Inox Pictures Ltd, says re-releases are not a replacement for new films but a complementary strategy. “Our approach to re-releasing films isn’t just about filling screens; it’s about creating experiences that resonate with people."

When done right, these nostalgic offerings can lift occupancy rates from the dismal 3-5% during slow periods to a more respectable 10-15%.

But even nostalgia has its limits. As the stream of re-releases grows, their appeal risks fading. Still, the potential for curated, well-timed cinematic events remains undeniable.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
