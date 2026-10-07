Beyond the diaspora: Indian music artists are ready for a true global crossover

While Indian music artists regularly tour internationally and generate significant listenership and footfalls across Canada, the UK, parts of the EU, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia, their traction is often limited to diaspora audiences. According to the Spotify Wrapped list for 2025, Arijit Singh was the only Indian artist to feature in global rankings.
Experts say Indian artists need to identify markets where their music can resonate and carve out strategies like thoughtful marketing, curated live experiences and the use of streaming platform data to tap into those regions.