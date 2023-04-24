New Delhi: Members of the Indian Music Industry (IMI), the apex body representing music labels in India and the Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA), the apex body representing singers in India have signed an agreement that covers all record labels, singers and musicians on a pan-India basis and will help the music market grow for the benefit of all stakeholders across the music ecosystem in India.

The music industry has also sought support of the government of India to tackle the growing menace of digital piracy and non-recognition of copyright.

“Music is India’s big soft power. And for the Indian music industry to become a global force, collaboration of all stakeholders is the key. We have seen positive results when composers, lyricists and publishers work together. I am sure the same will happen when performers and sound recording owners work together," Vikram Mehra, chairman IMI and managing director Saregama said in a statement.

Blaise Fernandes, president and chief executive officer of the Indian Music Industry, said that the accord will be the growth engine for the Indian music industry to propel itself to the top 10 markets in the world.

Through various advocacy measures, IMI ensures that music rights receive their fair valuation and that best practices in copyright law are enforced on a pan-India basis.

Indian Singers‘ Rights Association (ISRA) is a registered copyright society under the Copyright Act of 1957. Registered by the central government to do copyright business in performers rights of singers and for the all-inclusive growth of all the singers in India, ISRA is dedicated to ensuring fairness and transparency with respect to collection of royalties for singers and is the apex body representing performers’ interests in India.