Singers, musicians, record labels join hands to boost music market1 min read 24 Apr 2023, 12:12 PM IST
The music industry has also sought support of the government of India to tackle the growing menace of digital piracy and non-recognition of copyright.
New Delhi: Members of the Indian Music Industry (IMI), the apex body representing music labels in India and the Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA), the apex body representing singers in India have signed an agreement that covers all record labels, singers and musicians on a pan-India basis and will help the music market grow for the benefit of all stakeholders across the music ecosystem in India.
