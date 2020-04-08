Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Indian Newspaper Society speaks up against Sonia Gandhi’s ad ban call

1 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2020, 09:56 PM IST Lata Jha

  • INS says Sonia Gandhi’s proposal tantamounts to financial censorship
  • The Society also says the print media is already struggling with the twin challenges of recession and digital onslaught

NEW DELHI : The Indian Newspaper Society has spoken up against Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s call to ban advertising by all state governments and public sector units for a period of two years.

“Such a proposal tantamounts to financial censorship," a statement from the INS said. “It is a very small amount as far as government spending is concerned but it’s a huge amount for the newspaper industry which is essential for any vibrant democracy and is struggling to survive."

The statement added that not only is print the only medium which has a wage board and the government decides how much employees should be paid, it is already struggling with the twin challenges of recession and digital onslaught, the crisis further having been aggravated by the recent coronavirus outbreak. It is also acting as an effective medium to take news to every nook and corner of the country.

Earlier this week, both the Indian Broadcasting Foundation and the News Broadcasters Association had spoken up against Gandhi’s proposal, suggesting she withdrew it on grounds of the existing challenges for the media and the crucial role it was playing particularly at this time of crisis.

