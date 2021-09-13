Indian OTT platforms face monetization challenges

“India has been a market used to watching free content. When audiences go to theatres, they are paying for the social and outdoor experience, not just for content. But with the arrival of SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) platforms, they are expected to pay for content that they will watch at home. This is a new thing for Indians, and they are still not used to the idea, which is why the SVoD base is still low," Shailesh Kapoor, founder and chief executive officer, Ormax Media said.