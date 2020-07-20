Indian Performing Rights Society signs music licensing deal with Facebook

NEW DELHI : The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd (IPRS) has reached an agreement with social media giant Facebook to license its music repertoire for video and other social experiences across Facebook and Instagram. People will now be able to choose music from the IPRS repertoire of several songs, to add to their own videos that they share on Facebook and Instagram, as well as other social features like music stickers on stories.

The IPRS is a representative body of authors and owners, which include composers, lyricists, and owner publishers of music. It is authorized under the Copyright Act, 1957 to carry on the business and granting of licenses in respect of literary works and musical works assigned to it by its members as well as collect and distribute authors’ statutory royalties, for the exploitation of these works either by way of live performances and/or sound recordings through any medium except when exhibited as a part of a cinematograph film shown in a cinema hall.

The deal with Facebook will cover licensing and royalties whenever music represented by the IPRS is used on Facebook and Instagram. The association will help artistes and members of IPRS get their music compositions out to people across the country, given the large and thriving communities on Facebook and Instagram in India.

“Music plays an important role in India for sparking people’s creative expression. With this agreement, people will be able to access a wide variety of music and discover new scores from hundreds of authors and owners, across various genres in many Indian languages," Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships, Facebook India, said in a statement.

Javed Akhtar, chairman IPRS said the body is excited to create opportunities for songwriters and composers for their use of works on Facebook and its platforms.

“The future is brighter when all industries work together and evolve the next phase of music usage together," Akhtar said in a statement.

