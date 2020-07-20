Indian Performing Rights Society signs music licensing deal with Facebook

The IPRS is a representative body of authors and owners, which include composers, lyricists, and owner publishers of music. It is authorized under the Copyright Act, 1957 to carry on the business and granting of licenses in respect of literary works and musical works assigned to it by its members as well as collect and distribute authors’ statutory royalties, for the exploitation of these works either by way of live performances and/or sound recordings through any medium except when exhibited as a part of a cinematograph film shown in a cinema hall.