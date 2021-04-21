Indian short-form video apps including MX Takatak , Moj, Roposo and Josh have hit almost 97% of once dominant player, TikTok’s user base level, within a year of its ban by the Indian government.

According to management consultancy, Redseer, Indian short-form apps have retained close to 65%-70% of TikTok users, driven by the acquisition of influencers, and have added another 30%-35% of new users over the past year, filling the gap left by chinese social media major, TikTok.

The report ‘Short-form video- The Rise of Made in India digital content’ states that new users being on boarded by short-form video apps at present, are largely from Tier 2 towns and cities. This has led to more than 60% of the overall user base of short form video platforms now residing in from Tier 2 cities and beyond.

On the back of aggressive marketing and focus on vernacular content, daily active users for the Indian short-form video industry is back to June 2020 levels, right before the TikTok ban. However, overall time spent by users on short-form video has only reached 55% of June levels, last year, Redseer said.

Currently, daily active users spend close to 30 minutes on an average on short-form video apps, with 48% of new users continuing to use the platforms.

“In less than one year post TikTok ban, Indian platforms have shown a strong V- shaped recovery, bouncing back to almost 100% of the pre-ban daily user base. This shows how platforms were able to design the product, execute their plans and market it aggressively in a very short period of time. This is a strong indicator of how the Indian digital ecosystem has matured in the last few years," said Ujjwal Chadhury, associate partner at Redseer Consulting.

Chadhury adds that in spite of the growth, Indian players still have to reach the global and cross sector benchmarks on engagement and retention, which is expected to further grow the monetization potential for the entire ecosystem.

Indian short-video apps are also now looking to offer social commerce on their platforms, in a bid to monetise further, Redseer said.

According to the survey undertaken by the management consultancy, close to 75% current short-form video users will likely stick to these domestic apps and are unlikely to switch back to Chinese apps even if the ban was lifted.

The popularity of short-form video platforms in Tier 2 geographies of the country is further fueled by local language content, coupled with availability of influencers and recreational content genres such as comedy and dance.

For almost 50% of users ‘influencer availability’ continues to be the most important criterion before subscribing to a platform.

The Redseer-study has focused on the major Indian short-form apps including Josh, Moj, MX Takatak and Roposo which comparatively had more awareness among the user sets.

On platform performance, Dailyhunt’s Josh leads both on influencer and user-end, driven by strong performance in the Hindi belt and Tier-2 cities. While Sharechat’s Moj, has seen strong traction in regional language markets especially the southern states. Roposo has shown strong performance in Tier-1 cities compared to the smaller ones.

Earlier, this month, Moj’s parent, Sharechat turned unicorn, achieving a $2.1 billion valuation after its $502 million fund raise, led by Lightspeed Ventures and Tiger Global.

While Josh’s parent, Dailyhunt and Roposo’s parent, Glance, both achieved $1 billion in valuation after raising funds from Google, in December, last year.

