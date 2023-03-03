Indian short form video market to touch $8-12 billion by 2030: Report1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 11:42 AM IST
The report projected the marketing spend on influencers to be worth $2.8-3.5 billion in 2028, from the current level of $0.35-0.4 billion.
New Delhi: The Indian short-form video (SFV) market could potentially be an opportunity of $8 billion to $12 billion by 2030, according to a report by tech and data-driven consultancy firm Redseer Strategy Consultants.
