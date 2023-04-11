English content audience grows by 124% in India since 20202 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 01:13 AM IST
Content available in Indian languages has led to a massive surge in viewership for English content
New Delhi: The pandemic lockdowns that sent millions of Indians indoors also sparked a boom in streaming video. According to media consulting firm Ormax, the number of Indians watching international English content has ballooned from 19.1 million before the pandemic outbreak to 85.2 million now, an increase of 124%. While some of them watch in English itself, others prefer the dubbed versions.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×