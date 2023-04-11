English content audience grows by 124% in India since 2020

46% of SVoD audience of English content prefer to watch it in an Indian language, be it Hindi or regional languages. Content available in Indian languages has led to a massive surge in viewership for English content, and will continue to be a key factor for further growth, via greater access and engagement, Ormax said. Further, while there isn’t much difference between mini metros and small towns in terms of their preferred language, metros show higher preference towards English, which is a function of the higher exposure to the English language as well as an outcome of three of the six metros being in south India, where Hindi is not understood or spoken to the same degree. In metros, for example, 62% of audiences prefer to watch English content in English itself, followed by Hindi (26%) and other Indian languages (12%).