Indian theatres worry as Hollywood postpones new films

“These delays are definitely adding to the content lag and the situation is pretty desperate right now," independent distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said. On the other hand, a few months from now into summer, far too many films will be vying for space in theatres, adding to the clutter and will be difficult to accommodate, he pointed out. If released immediately, a lot of films could get twice or thrice the amount of showcasing they would under ordinary circumstances, trade experts feel.