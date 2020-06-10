NEW DELHI : As they stayed home for several weeks on end unsure of jobs and health, Indians turned to a plethora of mythological and devotional content to calm their frayed nerves. Sensing the opportunity, audio and video platforms, too, dished out a variety of stuff, both old and new.

Leading the pack may have been Doordarshan’s classic reruns of Ramayana and Mahabharat but TV was not the only platform leveraging the devotional quotient. Content studio Shemaroo Entertainment has launched Shemaroo Horizons, a webinar series available on its app and website with focus on learnings from the Bhagavad Gita and its multiple effects on various aspects of life. Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar-owned music label T-Series claims its rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa has crossed the one billion mark on YouTube. While the video sharing platform declined to share how many of those views came during the lockdown, Google Trends for the hymn show a sharp spike in April, the initial phase of the lockdown with related queries such as ‘Hanuman Chalisa Path’ and ‘Hanuman Chalisa download’ also trending.

Industry experts point out that while mythological and devotional content has always been popular in India with parents encouraging children to develop an interest in both studying scriptures or watching shows related to the same, the covid-19 pandemic brought with it a distinct opportunity to seek solace in it too.

“With the covid-19 pandemic, we are all in the midst of a challenging situation and the Hanuman Chalisa helps us to deal with pain and hardship and gives us the courage and strength to face problems," Kumar said in a statement.

GECs (general entertainment channels) other than DD have also brought out their cult mythologicals. Colors, for instance, reintroduced Om Namah Shivay, first telecast between 1997-99, earlier this month after having witnessed success with offerings like Jai Shri Krishna, Mahabharat, Karamphal Data Shani, Mahakali and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, previously during the lockdown while Star Plus came out with Radhakrishn besides a re-telecast of DD’s Ramayana.

According to a report by TV monitoring agency BARC and data measurement firm Nielsen, the return of mythological classics made DD the most watched channel in India, with its viewership surpassing any other genre in the Hindi-speaking markets when Ramayana was aired, taking its slot viewership--9 am and 9 pm—up by 60 times. The telecast of Mahabharat at 12 pm and 7 pm--helped the viewership surge by 208 times. When Ramayana returned a few weeks later on Star Plus, its launch led to a 65% rise in slot viewership while Colors’ launch version of Mahabharat improved slot viewership by 24%. In fact, by May, mythologicals and costume dramas made up 44% of total TV viewership.

The devotional genre, in general, too saw increased traction on TV with an overall growth of 26% in viewership by April and a significant rise of 71% and 60% for channels like PTC Simran and Aastha, respectively.

“India stands uniquely apart from the rest of the world in its fight against the pandemic, having tapped into its ancient wisdom to discover collective spiritual strength," said Shashi Shekhar Vempati, chief executive officer at Prasar Bharti adding that the country has managed to steer its populace away from the negativity of morbid headlines to show resilience in the face of grave adversity through the power of mass media.

Pulkit Sharma, a clinical psychologist practising in Pondicherry said that while Indians are exposed to religion or the idea of spirituality from a young age, devotional content provides unique support at this time.

“It is something to go back to when you’re vulnerable and feel like the world is falling apart," he said.

