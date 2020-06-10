Indians seek solace in mythological, devotional content during covid

Leading the pack may have been Doordarshan’s classic reruns of Ramayana and Mahabharat but TV was not the only platform leveraging the devotional quotient. Content studio Shemaroo Entertainment has launched Shemaroo Horizons, a webinar series available on its app and website with focus on learnings from the Bhagavad Gita and its multiple effects on various aspects of life. Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar-owned music label T-Series claims its rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa has crossed the one billion mark on YouTube. While the video sharing platform declined to share how many of those views came during the lockdown, Google Trends for the hymn show a sharp spike in April, the initial phase of the lockdown with related queries such as ‘Hanuman Chalisa Path’ and ‘Hanuman Chalisa download’ also trending.