Gross box office collections below ₹5,000 crore mark in first half of 2023: Report

Gross box office collections below ₹5,000 crore mark in first half of 2023: Report1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was the top film in the first half of 2023, contributing over 13% of overall collections so far in the year. The share of Hindi language stood at 37%, up from 33% in 2022, while the share of Kannada language dipped from 8% to just 2%.
New Delhi: In a first, cumulative India box office collections for film releases across languages between January and June fell below the ₹5,000 crore. Gross collections were at ₹4,868 crore for the first six months of calendar year 2023, down 15% on year, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax.
