Gross box office collections below ₹5,000 crore mark in first half of 2023: Report

 1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Lata Jha

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was the top film in the first half of 2023, contributing over 13% of overall collections so far in the year. The share of Hindi language stood at 37%, up from 33% in 2022, while the share of Kannada language dipped from 8% to just 2%.

Gross box office collections below ₹5,000 crore mark in first half of 2023. (File Photo: HT)Premium
New Delhi: In a first, cumulative India box office collections for film releases across languages between January and June fell below the 5,000 crore. Gross collections were at 4,868 crore for the first six months of calendar year 2023, down 15% on year, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was the top film in the first half of 2023, contributing over 13% of overall collections so far this year. The share of Hindi language was at at 37%, up from 33% in 2022, while the share of Kannada language dipped from 8% to just 2%.

Across languages, Pathaan is estimated to have made 646 crore in gross box office, followed by mythological film Adipurush at 333 crore, political drama The Kerala Story ( 263 crore) and Tamil films Varisu ( 212 crore) and Ponniyin Selvan 2 ( 206 crore).

At this current pace, 2023 is expected to end with 9,736 crore in box office collections, down from 10,637 crore mopped up in 2022.

In a positive, the second half of 2023 has a strong line-up of films that are expected to perform well, especially Jawan, Salaar, and Tiger 3, the report said.

The success of K.G.F: Chapter 2 and RRR had resulted in the combined language share of the four south Indian languages being 50% in 2022, with Hindi being only 33% (including a sizeable contribution from dubbed versions of the two southern films). In 2023 so far, Hindi language’s share has gone up to 37%, while the South languages share has dropped from 50% to 44%, largely because of a steep drop in Kannada language’s share, from 8% (2022) to 2% (January to June 2023), the report said.

