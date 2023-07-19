Gross box office collections below 5,000 crore mark in first half of 2023: Report

The success of K.G.F: Chapter 2 and RRR had resulted in the combined language share of the four south Indian languages being 50% in 2022, with Hindi being only 33% (including a sizeable contribution from dubbed versions of the two southern films). In 2023 so far, Hindi language’s share has gone up to 37%, while the South languages share has dropped from 50% to 44%, largely because of a steep drop in Kannada language’s share, from 8% (2022) to 2% (January to June 2023), the report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}