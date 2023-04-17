Content spend in India to double to $10 billion in five years1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Industry experts agree that the best thing about OTT was the democratisation of talent. Quality of content has always been very good in India, but now it is easier for Indian content to travel across the world
New Delhi: Content spend is expected to double to $10bn in the next five years, with online video content investments catching up with pay TV, agreed media industry experts at the Asia Video Industry Association’s (AVIA) Future of Video India conference in Mumbai.
