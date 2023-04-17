Content spend in India to double to $10 billion in five years

“Quality of content has always been very good in India, but now it is easier for Indian content to travel across the world. OTT has helped it in a big way," said Apurva Chandra, secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB). Chandra reiterated the need for OTT to continue with a soft touch approach, as the three-tier self-regulatory system has been working well. While there were concerns that light-touch regulation has led to less desirable content, he said that the industry needed to be more self-aware so that the government need not step in.