Tariff hike to help DTH operators log 6-8% revenue growth in FY24: Report

Tariff hike to help DTH operators log 6-8% revenue growth in FY24: Report1 min read 11 May 2023, 01:40 PM IST
However, net subscriber addition to DTH sector is expected to remain flattish over the medium term, amid increasing uptake of digital and Doordarshan Free Dish platforms, and stiff competition from cable operators.
New Delhi: The latest tariff hike by India’s direct-to-home (DTH) operators are likely to help them log a 6-8% growth in revenue to ₹19,500 crore in fiscal 2024, according to analytics firm Crisil. This would account for around 95% of the pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 levels.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×