Celebrities or shows embroiled in controversies have often benefited from them instead of the scandal putting audiences off. The second season of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent emerged as the third most-watched OTT property for the first half of 2026 with 38.5 million views, according to media consulting firm Ormax. His other comedy special Still Alive ranked 15th, making it clear that controversy can be a double-edged sword.
Why controversy often boosts OTT viewership instead of hurting it
SummaryScandals can boost viewership for shows like India’s Got Latent and Tandav, highlighting a trend where controversial content garners interest, particularly among young audiences. However, sustaining success hinges on the quality of the shows, not just their controversy.
Celebrities or shows embroiled in controversies have often benefited from them instead of the scandal putting audiences off. The second season of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent emerged as the third most-watched OTT property for the first half of 2026 with 38.5 million views, according to media consulting firm Ormax. His other comedy special Still Alive ranked 15th, making it clear that controversy can be a double-edged sword.
About the Author
Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.
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