India’s influencer marketing industry to swell to ₹34 billion by 2026
Massive digitization, a surge in internet access and high social media penetration have fuelled growth in consumer affinity to influencer marketing. But with the growth of micro influencers, the stage is set for these creators to be compensated based on how their content drives specific outcomes.
India’s influencer marketing industry is expected to swell to ₹34 billion by 2026, from ₹19 billion in 2023, as businesses increasingly turn to social-media influencers to drive sales and deepen brand connect, a recent Ficci EY report said.