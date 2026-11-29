From Diljit Dosanjh’s eight-city tour to Guns N’ Roses performing in Bengaluru and Guwahati and British electronic music artist Fred Again making his India debut, the country’s live entertainment industry is gearing up for one of its busiest periods of the year. The December quarter, which brings together the festive season, college festivals, corporate events, international music tours and New Year celebrations, is estimated to account for up to 35% of the industry’s annual revenue. “The final quarter of the year, running into New Year’s Eve, is the most significant stretch in India’s live entertainment calendar,” said Anil Makhija, chief operating officer – live entertainment and venues, BookMyShow. Demand builds steadily through the quarter, with December consistently emerging as the strongest month and New Year’s Eve ranking among the highest-demand nights of the year, he added.
From Diljit Dosanjh’s eight-city tour to Guns N’ Roses performing in Bengaluru and Guwahati and British electronic music artist Fred Again making his India debut, the country’s live entertainment industry is gearing up for one of its busiest periods of the year. The December quarter, which brings together the festive season, college festivals, corporate events, international music tours and New Year celebrations, is estimated to account for up to 35% of the industry’s annual revenue. “The final quarter of the year, running into New Year’s Eve, is the most significant stretch in India’s live entertainment calendar,” said Anil Makhija, chief operating officer – live entertainment and venues, BookMyShow. Demand builds steadily through the quarter, with December consistently emerging as the strongest month and New Year’s Eve ranking among the highest-demand nights of the year, he added.
“The last quarter of the year is when India celebrates, and more of those celebrations now happen outside the house: at the movies, over a long dinner, or in a crowd singing along to an artist they love,” said Rahul Ganjoo, chief executive officer (CEO) of District. About 460,000 people booked Navratri tickets through District to play garba this year. The platform’s upcoming calendar includes Rolling Loud India 2026, Morgan Jay’s The Goofy Guy Tour, Samay Raina Live and New Year’s Eve parties.
“The last quarter of the year is when India celebrates, and more of those celebrations now happen outside the house: at the movies, over a long dinner, or in a crowd singing along to an artist they love,” said Rahul Ganjoo, chief executive officer (CEO) of District. About 460,000 people booked Navratri tickets through District to play garba this year. The platform’s upcoming calendar includes Rolling Loud India 2026, Morgan Jay’s The Goofy Guy Tour, Samay Raina Live and New Year’s Eve parties.
India’s organised live events market, valued at around ₹14,500 crore in 2025, is projected to grow to ₹19,600 crore by 2028, according to a Ficci-EY report. And this growth is being driven not just by a greater appetite for experiences but also by the emergence of new markets beyond the metros. However, inadequate infrastructure, rising production costs and limited flexibility on ticket pricing remain challenges. Ticketing platforms are already seeing evidence of this shift in consumer spending.
Consumers are also becoming more deliberate about spending on experiences, planning holidays around concerts and travelling to other cities to attend shows, said Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn.
Beyond the metros
A decade ago, India’s live entertainment market was largely confined to a handful of cities, established artists and a limited number of formats. The pandemic changed that, with a growing appetite for shared physical experiences coinciding with greater digital access to global culture, said Naman Pugalia, chief business officer – live events, BookMyShow. That demand is now spilling beyond the metros.
Arijit Singh’s stadium tour includes Chandigarh, Jaipur and Indore alongside Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. More than 200,000 fans registered to be notified before tickets went on sale, while the ticket sale drew more than two million sessions in three days, according to Varun Khare, CEO of thumpN. Independent artist Osho Jain, meanwhile, is embarking on a tour spanning more than 34 cities, underscoring the potential for Indian artists to build audiences across the country.
“2026 was the year India’s live entertainment map moved from metro-centric to market-centric. Growth came not from more shows in the same cities, but from regional artists, audiences and cultures scaling into large live businesses,” said Shoven Shah, founder and CEO of TribeVibe Entertainment. Promoters, too, are moving away from one-off concerts towards structured multi-city tours, signalling a more mature approach to the business, Shah added.
The cost of putting on a show
Infrastructure, however, is struggling to keep pace with demand. India lacks dedicated live entertainment venues, particularly outside the metros, forcing organisers to build event infrastructure from scratch at college grounds, open fields and other temporary venues, said Himanshu Chowdhry, founder partner of Spectal, a youth experience agency. This pushes up costs and makes events harder to plan.
For businesses built around recurring events, the challenge is to balance talent costs, production quality and affordability while giving audiences a reason to return, said Srikant Peri, chief operating officer of The Quorum. From licensing and venue rentals to manpower, production and artist fees, almost every component of staging a live event has become more expensive. And organisers cannot indefinitely pass on these costs to consumers.
“While a one-off, large-scale concert may have greater flexibility in pricing, recurring IPs that depend on regular shows throughout the year have to be much more conscious of their unit economics,” said Kushagra Vasishtha, project manager at Fever Originals, a live entertainment and ticketing platform.
India’s organised live events industry grew 44% in 2025, nearly five times the broader media and entertainment industry, according to the Ficci-EY annual report quoted earlier. So, to benefit from Indians’ growing willingness to spend on experiences, the next challenge now, for the live events industry, is to turn that appetite into a sustainable and profitable business.