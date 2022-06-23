India’s M&E industry to touch 4,30,401 crore by 2026: PwC report

India is the third-biggest market globally in terms of cinema admissions after China and the US in 2021 and is set to grow at the highest growth rate among all the segments at 38.3% CAGR in the forecast period to reach Rs. 16,198 crore by 2026. India’s total video games and esports revenue was Rs. 16,200 crore in 2021, and is projected to reach Rs. 37,535 crore by 2026, increasing at a 18.3% CAGR. While still a fairly small market for the country’s size and population, India is the third fastest-growing video games market in the world, after Turkey and Pakistan. With revenue of Rs. 13,244 crore, social or casual gaming made up 83.9% of India’s total video games and esports revenue in 2021. It will expand at a 20.6% CAGR to reach Rs. 34,581 crore by 2026.