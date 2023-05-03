India’s M&E sector to reach ₹2.83 trillion by 2025, says Ficci-EY report3 min read 03 May 2023, 01:04 PM IST
The diverse consumer base, coupled with favourable macroeconomic and demographic factors, have translated into a very exciting time for the Indian M&E industry
Mumbai: The Indian media and entertainment industry will likely grow at 11.5% in 2023 to reach ₹2.34 trillion ($29.2 billion), and then clock a compunded annual growth rate of 10% to hit ₹2.83 trillion ($35.4 billion) by 2025, according to the annual media and entertainment (M&E) report by Ficci and consulting firm EY.
