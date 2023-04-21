Daily music streams in India touch 460 million in FY23: Report1 min read 21 Apr 2023, 10:50 AM IST
The music industry was witnessing 290 million streams per day in FY20 while the covid-19 pandemic in FY21 and FY22 accelerated growth of OTT audio.
Digital has emerged as a significant contributor to the growth of the music industry in India with daily streams seeing a surge of 1.6 times to reach 460 million in FY23, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants, a tech and data-driven consultancy firm.
