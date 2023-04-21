Daily music streams in India touch 460 million in FY23: Report

Further, vernacular streams have grown the fastest in three years with digital maturity growth in smaller cities and more regional label partnerships. In the last four years, vernacular music has experienced the most rapid growth and accounted for 34% of music streams in FY23. Within vernacular, the South Indian market has witnessed a surge in both user base and engagement in the last two years attributed to the growing number of hit movie releases and high growth in players like Spotify, the report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}