India’s online video market to touch $4.5 billion by 2025

NEW DELHI : India’s overall online video market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26% between 2020 and 2025 to reach $4.5 billion in revenue over the next five years thanks to the pandemic led digital disruption that saw people stuck at home with few entertainment options. According to a new report by Media Partners Asia (MPA), titled India Online Video & Broadband Distribution 2021, the country’s online video industry generated an estimated $1.4 billion in revenue in 2020 with advertising contributing 64% and subscription 36%.

MPA is an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across media, telecoms, sports and entertainment industries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

While there are close to 60 platforms operating in the market, the top five services YouTube (43%), Disney+ Hotstar (16%), Netflix (14%), Amazon Prime Video (7%) and Facebook (5%) accounted for a combined 85% share of total revenues in 2020. The average number of SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) services subscribed by customers reach 2.8 in India and Southeast Asia, MPA executive director Vivek Couto said.

MPA projects the SVoD market to reach $1.9 billion by 2025, a 30% CAGR from 2020. Online video advertising reached an estimated $909 million in 2020, a marginal decline of 2% year-on-year as reduced demand has forced advertisers to recalibrate advertising budgets. The AVoD (advertising video-on-demand) segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24% over the next five years to reach $2.6 billion by 2025.

“Subscription based online video services benefited significantly in 2020 as the country went into the lockdown. Key players are investing in premium local content while leveraging sports, movie rights and aggressive consumer pricing to drive subscriber adoption. The SVoD market will remain competitive as Disney+ Hotstar scales its direct subscription business while Netflix and Amazon Prime Video deepen partnerships with mobile and fixed broadband operators," MPA India vice-president Mihir Shah said in a statement adding that these three platforms accounted for almost 80% of all SVoD revenues in 2020.

MPA said subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar in India are low-ARPU (average revenue per user) but the platform could secure more than 80 million subscribers in the country if it can retain key sports rights and continue to invest in local originals. The service launched original web shows such as Aarya and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors last year and invested heavily in acquiring big-ticket Bollywood films such as Laxmii, Sadak 2 and others for direct-to-digital release. It's subscribers rose to 26.8 million as of December 2020, with India making up 30% of its global subscription base.

YouTube remains the market leader in AVoD, Shah added, accounting for 67% of total online video advertising in 2020. Its market share is expected to decline to 55% in 2025 as domestic broadcaster-backed platforms and short-form user generated content video players expand share. “Local premium content and sports rights will help broadcaster-backed platforms gain share. Increased reach and engagement with rural millennials will improve monetization for short-form video platforms," Shah said.

Further, the report said that OTT content investment in India touched $700 million in 2020 with both domestic and global platforms investing in the country’s burgeoning SVoD opportunity. With budgets for originals and local acquisitions trending upwards, OTT content costs are projected grow at a CAGR of 18% between 2020-25 to reach $1.6 billion.

A combination of web shows and movie acquisitions are driving content strategies currently, with the latter having come to the fore last year as cinemas remained shut and OTT services saw an opportunity for direct-to-digital premieres.

"While the direct-to-digital premiere of films is unlikely to sustain, reopening of cinemas will not necessarily impact consumption on OTTs. Streaming services are not just pushing for more originals, the whole experience is also getting modelled for urban-ready homes with technologies like Airtel XStream and Jio Giga Fiber," Shah said.

The 4G revolution helped drive the country’s mobile broadband penetration to 43% as of December 2019, the MPA report said. With commercial rollout of 5G expected to begin in 2021, India’s mobile broadband penetration is forecast to grow steadily to 66% by 2025. Fresh investments by private telecom players have reinvigorated India’s fixed broadband market which is underpenetrated at merely 6% of households.

India’s fixed broadband market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% between 2020-25 to reach 45 million subscribers with more than 82% of subscribers through fiber. With the infrastructure upgrades, consumers are identifying new uses for the expanded broadband capacity including work from home, education from home, video conferencing, as well as online video streaming, the report said.

