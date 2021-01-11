India’s online video market to touch $4.5 billion by 2025

MPA said subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar in India are low-ARPU (average revenue per user) but the platform could secure more than 80 million subscribers in the country if it can retain key sports rights and continue to invest in local originals. The service launched original web shows such as Aarya and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors last year and invested heavily in acquiring big-ticket Bollywood films such as Laxmii, Sadak 2 and others for direct-to-digital release. It's subscribers rose to 26.8 million as of December 2020, with India making up 30% of its global subscription base.