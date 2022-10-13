India’s Oscar entry ‘Chhello Show’ to sell tickets for 95 on first day

While a ticket priced at ₹75 may not be a long-term solution, exhibitors, distributors and producers could come up with a sweet spot in terms of pricing. The ₹75 ticket experiment was a big learning for theatre owners who reported occupancies of as high as 90% in some locations. On National Cinema Day, superhero flick Brahmastra made Rs. 8.50 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer clocked in almost 1.4 million admissions, only 20-25% below its first-day admissions, according to trade website Box Office India. Even smaller scale films like Chup and Dhokha- Round D Corner managed Rs. 3.06 crore and Rs. 1.25 crore respectively on National Cinema Day which was also their first day of release.

