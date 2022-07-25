India’s OTT video market to touch $7 billion by 2027: Report

“Investors are increasingly focused on enhanced scale, improved monetization and real profitability across global, local and regional online video platforms. In this context, the role of Asia Pacific continues to have a critical role in the future of the global online video industry. The region remains the largest growth contributor to global online video customers and users today and is emerging as a significant contributor to revenue growth. With the US and Europe fast maturing and China inaccessible, APAC’s large markets – India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea and Thailand – will be increasingly important to global platforms," MPA executive director Vivek Couto said in a statement adding that each of these markets requires local content and distribution strategies with long-term investment.