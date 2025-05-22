India's over 4 mn influencers have a lament: Views aren't leading to subscribers
SummaryAs attention span shrinks, influencers have just a few seconds to hook viewers. They are splitting content into 60-90 second clipping, each with a “What Next“ at the end of the video to pique interest. Influencers rue that viewers are doomscrolling for hours, but not following their accounts.
India's content space, home to more than 4 million social media influencers and counting, is hotly contested, making it tough for creators to convert viewers into subscribers. Creators face critical challenges in cutting through content clutter to stand out, employing effective hooks to attract viewers, and sustaining their interest long enough for follows and subscriptions.