NEW DELHI: India’s pay-TV industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% between 2020-25 as total industry revenues, including subscription and advertising, reach $12.3 billion by 2025, according to a report by Media Partners Asia (MPA).

The report, titled India Pay-TV Distribution 2021, predicts that more than 96% of India’s pay-TV homes will be digitalized by 2025 with total pay-TV subscribers expanding from 127 million in 2020 to 134 million by 2025.

Further, MPA, an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across media, telecoms, sports and entertainment industries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, estimates that India’s active DTH (direct-to-home subscribers) homes will grow from 58 million in 2020 to more than 68 million in 2025. Meanwhile, cable’s share of pay-TV subscribers will decline from 54% in 2020 to 46% by 2025 while IPTV (Internet Protocol Television or the delivery of television content through Internet networks) will pick up a small share after rolling out later in 2021.

“Robust backend systems, the ability to offer consumers flexibility in choosing channel packages under NTO (new tariff order) and the exit of leading private channels from DD Free Dish helped the DTH pay-TV sector grow even after the new Trai tariff regulations came into effect," MPA India vice-president Mihir Shah said in a statement.

“Going forward, DTH will be the key driver of growth fulfilling the needs of the majority of new TV households entering into the pay-TV ecosystem. Premium cable subscribers in urban centers remain vulnerable to churn as uptake of quality fiber-based broadband services including IPTV grows in affluent pockets of urban India," he added.

MPA also estimates that total pay-TV industry revenue, including subscription and advertising, declined 10% year-on-year in 2020 to $8.9 billion as the economic downturn post the covid-19 pandemic eroded advertising. The recommencing of fresh content and live sports together with improvements in consumer and economic sentiment will lead to a sharp recovery in 2021. After a 25% contraction in 2020, pay-TV advertising will grow at 12% CAGR over 2020-25, the report said.

During 2020, pay-TV broadcasters generated $4.4 billion in total revenue (62% from advertising and 38% from subscription), down 17% year-on-year. A sharp recovery is expected over the next two years with the channel business; advertising will primarily drive this expansion.

