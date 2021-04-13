India’s pay-TV revenue to touch $12.3 billion by 2025: report

Further, MPA, an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across media, telecoms, sports and entertainment industries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, estimates that India’s active DTH (direct-to-home subscribers) homes will grow from 58 million in 2020 to more than 68 million in 2025. Meanwhile, cable’s share of pay-TV subscribers will decline from 54% in 2020 to 46% by 2025 while IPTV (Internet Protocol Television or the delivery of television content through Internet networks) will pick up a small share after rolling out later in 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}