India’s streaming market to be worth $15 billion by 2030

The massive investments made by these OTT services in originals, as well as acquired content, will help subscription video-on-demand make up 93% of the total OTT revenue in India (as compared to 87% globally), increasing at a CAGR of 30.7% between 2019-2024, according to the report. ARPU (average revenue per user) in the OTT video segment in India is projected at $7.2 in 2021 but RBSA expects user penetration to increase from 25.8% this year to 32% by 2025. OTT users are expected to be at 462.7 million over the same period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}