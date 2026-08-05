India's top 25 celebs amass $2 billion brand value, Shah Rukh Khan grabs top spot as Virat Kohli slips

Film actors and sports stars continue to command significant brand power, with the combined brand value of India's top 25 celebrities estimated at $2 billion in 2025, down 3.7% from the previous year, according to Kroll, an independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions.

Shah Rukh Khan climbed to the top spot from rank three in 2024 with a brand value of $177.9 million, while Ranveer Singh retained second place ($162.9 million). Cricketer Virat Kohli slipped to third from the top spot with a brand value of $158.4 million. The rankings are based on brand values derived from celebrity endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence.

The firm attributed the decline in overall brand value to the entry of newer female celebrities such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor at relatively lower valuation bands, along with the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar. Further, both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma cut back on endorsements and social media activity over the past year, with Kohli retiring from Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and Test cricket.

Digital edge “Until three to four years ago, theatrical box office was the only major factor driving brand value. While it still continues to be a meaningful factor, today social media presence and engagement also matter,” Umakanta Panigrahi, managing director, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll, told Mint.

“We also see the endurance of legacy brands across film and sport, with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Dhoni,” Panigrahi said, adding that Khan cuts across generations despite having no film release in over two years.

Khan's three releases in 2023—Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki—re-established his extraordinary audience pull, but the more important comeback in 2025 is driven almost entirely by an expansion of his endorsement mandate rather than a stronger film slate, Kroll said.

Khan's brand associations increased from 28 in 2024 to 36 in 2025, while his endorsement fee remained resilient at around ₹10 crore. Consequently, his brand value rose 22%, from $145.7 million to $177.9 million, taking him from third to first position.

Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, benefited from the blockbuster success of the Dhurandhar franchise, with his estimated endorsement fee strengthening from around ₹7.5 crore to ₹8 crore. However, his active brand associations moderated from 45 in 2024 to 38 in 2025, influencing the overall valuation outcome.

Further, digital platforms are increasingly complementing traditional campaigns, enabling brands to extend audience reach, personalise messaging and improve campaign effectiveness, according to Kroll.

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Digital endorsements, which accounted for roughly 40%-60% of endorsement portfolios in earlier years, now represent a substantially larger share. For several leading celebrities, digital endorsements contributed around 60%-75% of total brand associations by 2025.

Women rise While there are no women in the top five, the latest rankings feature 12 women in the top 25, up from nine last year.

Panigrahi said women celebrities have seen a 30% increase in both brand value and endorsement count, with nearly 10% of male brand value being captured by women since 2023.

Among the top 10, Alia Bhatt ranks sixth and Deepika Padukone seventh. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have either entered the rankings or climbed higher compared with last year.

“Regional language female movie stars are now emerging as pan-India stars, along with the rise of Gen Z female stars,” Panigrahi said, referring to the likes of Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Gen-Z Bollywood actors are the clearest growth cohort, Kroll said, with Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor posting more than 25% growth in brand value.

Winners, losers Among the biggest gainers, Mahendra Singh Dhoni rose to number 5 from 7, supported by a significant increase in brand endorsements and an overall brand value of $115.3 million.

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Other notable movements included Ananya Panday rising to number 19 from 25 ($48.5 million), Samantha Ruth Prabhu to number 21 from 28 ($43.1 million), Janhvi Kapoor to number 23 from 29 ($34.2 million) and Shraddha Kapoor to number 24 from 33 ($31 million). Names such as Panday haven’t seen significant box office success lately but continue to engage well with fans on social media.

On the other hand, some saw rankings slip. Most notably, Alia Bhatt moved to rank six from four ($93.9 million), Akshay Kumar to 10 from six ($80 million), Kareena Kapoor to 15 from 11 ($61.8 million), Kiara Advani to 17 from 13 ($51.9 million) and Anushka Sharma to 25 from 17 ($29.9 million).