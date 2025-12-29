India’s television market is seeing steady growth, with total revenue projected to rise from $14 billion in 2024 to $18.1 billion by 2029, according to a recent report by professional services network PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers). The growth is being driven by an increase in pay TV households, even as streaming platforms expand their footprint.
Why India’s television industry continues to grow in the age of OTT streaming
SummaryIndia’s TV market is set to grow through 2029 as shared viewing, affordable cable packs, and strong regional content keep traditional television relevant despite OTT’s rise and audience fragmentation.
India’s television market is seeing steady growth, with total revenue projected to rise from $14 billion in 2024 to $18.1 billion by 2029, according to a recent report by professional services network PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers). The growth is being driven by an increase in pay TV households, even as streaming platforms expand their footprint.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More