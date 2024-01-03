India's video industry revenues hit $13 billion in 2023: Report
Improved connectivity, rising connected TV penetration combined with the growth of local creator economies, investment in premium local content as well as the wide availability of premium sports streaming will continue to drive dollars and eyeballs online
India generated $13 billion in video industry revenues, surpassing Korea and Australia, but behind China and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region. This revenue is projected to grow to $17 billion by 2028, as per a report by Media Partners Asia (MPA).
