India’s video market to touch $18 billion by 2026

Apurva Chandra, secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting said in his opening remarks at the summit that the OTT segment had grown despite the disruption of the past few months. “Over 90% of the complaints with regard to content on streaming are resolved by the services themselves and hardly any have been brought to the inter-ministerial committee at the government level," Chandra said referring to the three-tier self-regulatory mechanism outlined by the government earlier this year for digital platforms. The government, he added, was also in touch with broadcasters who have expressed apprehensions over the new tariff order (NTO 2.0) brought out by Trai (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) and is considering nominating a member of the broadcast industry to become part of the regulatory body.