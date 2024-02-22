Bombay HC has asked Netflix to stop screening of the web series on Indrani Mukerjea just a day before the release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) moved an application before a special court in Mumbai seeking a stay on a documentary series on Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth' delves into the disappearance of 25-year-old Bora and is scheduled to premiere on streaming platform Netflix on February 23.

In its application filed through public prosecutor CJ Nandode, the CBI asked the court "to issue direction to accused and other concerned for staying/stopping the featuring of the accused persons and the persons connected with the case in the documentary by Netflix and its broadcasting on any platform till the conclusion of the ongoing trial".

Yesterday, Shreeram Shirsat, the advocate for the Central Bureau of Investigation, told the high court on Wednesday that the agency should have been consulted once by the makers of the documentary series.

He said the CBI was not seeking a complete ban on the release of the docu-series but is only requesting a stay until the trial in the case is over.

According to CBI, 89 witnesses out of 237 have been examined so far before the trial court in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012.

Bora was Indrani's daughter from a previous relationship. Her burnt body was found in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Bora's murder came to light in 2015 after driver Shyamvar Rai revealed the incident following his arrest in another case.

Indrani was held in August 2015 and received bail in May 2022.

Rai, Khanna and Peter Mukerjea are also out on bail in the case.

Meanwhile, Shirsat also said the CBI was contemplating to also file an application seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Indrani as she was breaching conditions imposed on her to not influence witnesses.

