Music labels crack the whip as influencers flout copyright rules on social media
SummaryDespite clear policies restricting the use of licensed music to non-commercial posts, influencers routinely embed trending tracks into branded posts to boost their reach. But music companies have had enough.
A reckoning may be coming for India’s booming influencer economy as music labels crack down on the rampant and unauthorised use of copyrighted music on platforms such as Instagram. The warning: stop using chartbusters for brand-sponsored content without proper licenses or face takedowns, legal action, and hefty fines.