Influencers launch web shows, brands1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 08:54 PM IST
While the likes of Sumukhi Suresh, Bhuvan Bam and Zakir Khan cashed in on the opportunities to launch their shows on over-the-top video streaming platforms, Amit Tandon, Vir Das or Abhishek Upmanyu are hosting their own stand-up shows on the world stage
With the popularity of stand-up comics and content creators on YouTube skyrocketing since the outbreak of covid-19, such social media influencers are finding new ways to monetize their craft, and brands are queuing up to use their capabilities of grabbing eye balls to woo consumers with ad campaigns featuring them.
